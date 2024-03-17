Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $90,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average is $87.52.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

