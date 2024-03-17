Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Invests $28,000 in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after buying an additional 167,606 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.