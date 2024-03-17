Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 160 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

