Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 200 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Ball were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ball by 146.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,730,000 after purchasing an additional 874,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

BALL stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

