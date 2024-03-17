Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $784,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,984,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $327.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

