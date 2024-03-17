Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.95

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 14 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Banco Itaú Chile Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 4.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $419.67 million for the quarter. Banco Itaú Chile had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banco Itaú Chile stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Itaú Chile ( NYSE:ITCL Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

