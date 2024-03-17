bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €2.34 ($2.57) and last traded at €2.37 ($2.60). 10,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.45 ($2.69).

The company has a market cap of $16.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides sports betting and online gambling services in Europe. The company offers pre-match and live betting; online casinos; poker; and virtual sports services. It operates in Germany, Austria, Malta, and Gibraltar. bet-at-home.com AG was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

