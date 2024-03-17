Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.16

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €45.16 ($49.63) and last traded at €44.34 ($48.73), with a volume of 526140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €44.62 ($49.03).

Bilfinger Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.53.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

