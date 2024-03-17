Brompton Split Banc (TSE:SBC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Brompton Split Banc Corp. (TSE:SBC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.07 and last traded at C$9.03. 26,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 26,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

Brompton Split Banc Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$184.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.52.

Insider Transactions at Brompton Split Banc

In other news, Director Brompton Corp. sold 157,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.69, for a total transaction of C$1,521,330.00.

Brompton Split Banc Company Profile

Brompton Split Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily engaged in the banking sector. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index.

