Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 150.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 50.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $84.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.14 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

