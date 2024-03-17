Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after buying an additional 195,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $770,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,607 shares of company stock worth $38,190,426. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $298.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.01 and a twelve month high of $320.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

