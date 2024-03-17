Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in February

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,531,900 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 4,111,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Calibre Mining Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.36.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

