Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in February

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,531,900 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 4,111,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Calibre Mining Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $1.36.
About Calibre Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calibre Mining
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.