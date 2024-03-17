Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,117 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 1.9 %

DINO stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.