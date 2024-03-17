Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after buying an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.