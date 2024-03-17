Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $56.13 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

