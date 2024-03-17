Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at about $532,100,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of CDW by 22.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $989,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 299.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $245.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $160.66 and a 52 week high of $250.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

