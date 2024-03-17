Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,775,000 after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 208.7% in the second quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,067,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,245,000 after purchasing an additional 721,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $298.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.73. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $194.01 and a one year high of $320.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total value of $652,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,314.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total value of $652,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $21,914,314.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,607 shares of company stock valued at $38,190,426. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

