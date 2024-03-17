Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $806,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DD opened at $73.43 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

