Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Raymond James by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Raymond James by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Raymond James by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 246,349 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 26.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Raymond James by 2.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 471,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $120.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

