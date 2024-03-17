Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $917,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (up from $470.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $441.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $429.98 and a 200-day moving average of $397.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

