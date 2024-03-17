Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 112.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,511,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,215,410,000 after purchasing an additional 304,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $282.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

