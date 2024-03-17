Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 131,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Celanese by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.44.

NYSE:CE opened at $160.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.67 and its 200 day moving average is $137.40. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $160.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

