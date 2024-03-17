Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 97,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 740,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 27,849 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 315.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,218,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

