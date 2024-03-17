Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 754 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI opened at $107.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.87.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

