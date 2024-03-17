Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 887 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Sysco alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after purchasing an additional 549,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,286,000 after acquiring an additional 357,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,047,000 after acquiring an additional 229,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,748,000 after acquiring an additional 784,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.