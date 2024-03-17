Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of FRA opened at $12.91 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1238 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

