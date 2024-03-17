Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 467,300 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the February 14th total of 416,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,673.0 days.

Capricorn Metals Price Performance

Shares of CRNLF opened at C$2.90 on Friday. Capricorn Metals has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.04.

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

