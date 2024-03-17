CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Short Interest Up 8.6% in February

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 223,300 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CareView Communications Stock Performance

CRVW opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.31. CareView Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

About CareView Communications

CareView Communications, Inc provides video monitoring solutions in the United States. Its products include CareView Patient Safety System, a video monitoring tool to improve the practice of nursing, create a better work environment, and make the patient's hospital stay more satisfying, which is used in hospitals, nursing homes, adult living centers, and outpatient care facilities; CareView Connect, which provides resident monitoring products and services for the long- term care industry; an array of wearable and stationary buttons that allow a resident to summon help either for an emergency or assistance; a mobile app capable of delivering an alert to the caregiver and allows them document information around that alert; and alert management and monitoring system, a suite of hardware and software that facilitate a data-driven solution for alert management and monitoring.

