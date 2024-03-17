CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Short Interest Up 8.6% in February

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 223,300 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
CareView Communications Stock Performance
CRVW opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.31. CareView Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
About CareView Communications
