Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Sells $21,134.40 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) COO Sean Steves sold 224 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $21,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST stock opened at $96.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 213.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.34. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $96.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWST. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,224,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,882,000 after purchasing an additional 532,019 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,047,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,506,000 after buying an additional 55,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,679,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,409,000 after buying an additional 91,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,953,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,080,000 after acquiring an additional 572,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

