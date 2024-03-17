Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) SVP Sells $15,478.32 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Ligon sold 164 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total transaction of $15,478.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $96.07 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $96.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 946,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,218,000 after buying an additional 147,805 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 911.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 228,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after buying an additional 206,133 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,047,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,506,000 after buying an additional 55,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

