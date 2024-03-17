Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) SVP Sells $15,478.32 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Ligon sold 164 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total transaction of $15,478.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.7 %
Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $96.07 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $96.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.89.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
