CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,583 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,550,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.52. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

