CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $20.45 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $174.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.61 and a 52 week high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

