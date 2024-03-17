China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Trading Down 48.2%

Shares of China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY – Get Free Report) fell 48.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 10,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 2,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Company Profile

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers.

