China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,492,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 14th total of 4,089,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 504.7 days.
China Resources Gas Group Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of CRGGF stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.
About China Resources Gas Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Resources Gas Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.