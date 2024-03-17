China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,492,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 14th total of 4,089,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 504.7 days.

China Resources Gas Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CRGGF stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

