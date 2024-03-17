Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $121.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Citigroup started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

