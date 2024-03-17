Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fabrinet worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after buying an additional 54,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,112,000 after buying an additional 32,147 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $200.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $229.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

