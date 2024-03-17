Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia J. Haas Sells 64,000 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $242.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $271.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 897.63 and a beta of 3.36.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COIN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

