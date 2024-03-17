Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Colruyt Group Stock Performance

CUYTF opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28. Colruyt Group has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $45.00.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

