Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Colruyt Group Stock Performance
CUYTF opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28. Colruyt Group has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $45.00.
About Colruyt Group
