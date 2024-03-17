Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.07

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 8218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Commerzbank Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

