Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the February 14th total of 276,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,232.0 days.

Get Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables alerts:

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance

CRPAF opened at $27.41 on Friday. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.

About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, hydraulic, biomass, solar thermal, and green hydrogen power projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.