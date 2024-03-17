Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 598,700 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the February 14th total of 532,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Get Credit Saison alerts:

Credit Saison Price Performance

Credit Saison stock opened at C$15.80 on Friday. Credit Saison has a 12 month low of C$15.80 and a 12 month high of C$15.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.91.

Credit Saison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.