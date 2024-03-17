Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Update

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,367,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 1,757,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,252,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $653.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.