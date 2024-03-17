Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Update

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,037,500 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 14th total of 827,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.4 days.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $10.38 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.