Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Update

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,037,500 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 14th total of 827,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.4 days.

OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $10.38 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

