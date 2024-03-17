CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Short Interest Up 9.2% in February

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,159,800 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 14th total of 4,724,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,378,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Get CytoDyn alerts:

CytoDyn Stock Down 5.1 %

OTCMKTS CYDY opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.21. CytoDyn has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.