Czech National Bank Buys 102 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $151.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.68.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

