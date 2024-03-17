Czech National Bank Buys 59 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $411,828,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after buying an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $193.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.70. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Hershey

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.