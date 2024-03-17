Czech National Bank Buys 672 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,318 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in HP by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,229,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HP by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 111.9% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.42 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

