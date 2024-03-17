Czech National Bank Buys 95 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after purchasing an additional 858,446 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,608,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $189.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.66. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $191.38.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

