Czech National Bank Buys 96 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $17,169,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,783,000 after buying an additional 343,277 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4,029.8% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,305 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,583,000 after purchasing an additional 33,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 39.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $143.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.43 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

