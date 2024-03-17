Czech National Bank Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Czech National Bank lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $535.98 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $518.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.90.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

